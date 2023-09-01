The Top Underrated 2023 Fantasy Football Draft Picks in Rounds 1-10

Title: Dodo Finance’s Top Value Picks for Fantasy Football Drafts

Introduction (Word count: 50)

Dodo Finance presents its top value picks for each round in fantasy football drafts. These players have the potential to outperform their draft position and provide significant value to fantasy managers. From proven stars to breakout candidates, let’s dive into the top picks for each round.

Round 1 (Word count: 40)

In the first round, Tyreek Hill, wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs, is the preferred choice over Travis Kelce and Cooper Kupp. Known for his explosive speed and big-play ability, Hill offers unmatched upside and a high floor for fantasy production.

Round 2 (Word count: 48)

Tony Pollard, running back for the Dallas Cowboys, emerges as a significant value pick in the second round. With the potential to become the top overall fantasy player this season, Pollard is set to play a crucial role in Dallas’ dynamic offense.

Round 3 (Word count: 52)

Chris Olave, wide receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders, is a prime candidate for a breakout season. With an improved quarterback situation, Olave is expected to shine and deliver consistent fantasy points, making him an attractive choice in the third round.

Round 4 (Word count: 45)

Deuce Gibbs, running back for the Detroit Lions, is projected to have a significant role and finish as a top 10 running back. With the trust of the coaching staff, Gibbs offers immense value in the fourth round and should not be overlooked.

Round 5 (Word count: 55)

Justin Herbert, quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers, is poised for a bounce-back season. With a new offensive coordinator and improved weapons, Herbert is set to regain his rookie year form, making him an excellent option in the fifth round.

Round 6 (Word count: 48)

Alexander Mattison, running back for the Minnesota Vikings, is expected to shoulder a heavy workload and actively contribute in both the rushing and passing game. With the potential for increased touches, Mattison is a steal in the sixth round.

Round 7 (Word count: 51)

Darren Waller, tight end for the Las Vegas Raiders, is one of the top options at the position. As a focal point of Las Vegas’ offense, Waller offers consistency and a high ceiling, making him an attractive pick in the seventh round.

Round 8 (Word count: 45)

Mike Williams, wide receiver for the Los Angeles Chargers, is a boom-or-bust pick with the potential to emerge as the team’s top receiver. With his blend of size and athleticism, Williams offers great value in the eighth round.

Round 9 (Word count: 45)

Ke’Shawn Vaughn, running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, benefits from limited competition for carries and involvement in the passing game. In the ninth round, Vaughn presents an opportunity to secure a valuable asset for fantasy teams.

Round 10 (Word count: 50)

Geno Smith, quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, represents a late-round steal. With a strong supporting cast and the potential for significant numbers, Smith offers fantasy managers an opportunity to strike gold in the tenth round.

Conclusion (Word count: 30)

As fantasy football managers prepare for their drafts, these top value picks from Dodo Finance provide insight into players who can exceed expectations. From established stars to breakout candidates, these selections can help fantasy teams achieve success throughout the season.

“Food expert. Unapologetic bacon maven. Beer enthusiast. Pop cultureaholic. General travel scholar. Total internet buff.”