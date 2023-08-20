The Potential Impact of iPhone 15 on Apples Unprecedented Achievement – Dodo Finance

Apple is poised to make history as the global leader in smartphone shipments by the end of this year, a feat it has never accomplished before. Despite an expected decline of 6% in overall smartphone shipments, the tech giant is projected to rise above competition and secure the top spot.

The dip in smartphone shipments would mark the lowest level in a decade, highlighting the challenges faced by the global market. However, Apple is expected to buck this trend with the highly anticipated launch of its iPhone 15 in the fourth quarter. This launch presents an opportunity for carriers to attract high-value customers and potentially gain an edge over their competitors.

Apple’s success can be attributed to its focus on the premium market segment, a strategy that has paid off particularly well in China. By offering high-quality and innovative devices, Apple has managed to gain market share in a country that has traditionally favored domestic brands.

The next lineup of devices from Apple, the iPhone 15 family, is set to debut in September. This launch is expected to further boost Apple’s position in the global smartphone market. However, the tech giant will have to overcome any potential production problems that plagued it last year and affected its shipments.

According to projections by Counterpoint, Apple is in a close race with Samsung for the top spot in smartphone shipments. The outcome of this race will depend largely on whether Apple can avoid any production bottlenecks. Last year, the company faced challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain disruptions, which led to delayed shipments and affected its overall performance.

As the year progresses, all eyes will be on Apple to see if it can finally claim the global leader status in smartphone shipments. If successful, this achievement will solidify Apple’s dominance in the industry and showcase its ability to innovate and capture consumers’ attention worldwide.

