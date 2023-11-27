The Challenges within Hollywoods Landmark AI Deal

Title: The Film Industry’s AI Deal Sparks Debate over Job Security and Creative Control

In a groundbreaking move, the film industry recently struck a historic AI deal that has sent shockwaves through the entertainment community. While hailed as a technological breakthrough, critics argue that this agreement could have negative repercussions on the job market for performers and crew members, potentially stripping emerging actors of opportunities and creative control.

One major concern stems from the provision allowing the creation of digital replicas and synthetic performers. This breakthrough could enable big-name stars and their AI-generated clones to feature simultaneously in multiple projects. This development raise fears among emerging actors, who worry about being overshadowed and potentially sidelined in favor of their AI counterparts.

The controversy deepened when a notable 14 percent of the national board of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) voted against taking the deal to its general membership for ratification. On the other hand, both the Writers Guild of America and the Directors Guild of America were overwhelmingly in favor of accepting the deal, as negotiated with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

For writers, securing control over AI tools that can draft original scripts or alter human-written scripts without consent has been a major sticking point. The fear of AI technology encroaching on their creativity and intellectual property rights has led to negotiations for more control and safeguards in this field.

Actors, on the other hand, have expressed concerns about the potential theft of their likeness by AI systems. Negotiations were intense as actors fought for tight controls to protect their rights and ensure they have the final say over how their image is used.

One prominent critic of the deal is Justine Bateman, renowned actress and AI adviser to the SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee. Bateman’s primary focus is the language in the agreement regarding “synthetic performers,” or AIs that closely resemble humans. The challenge lies in regulating these AI objects and their resemblance to real actors, raising ethical and legal concerns.

According to the new deal, if a producer intends to create a computer-generated character that closely resembles a real actor and uses their name and likeness to prompt the AI system, permission must be obtained from the actor, and both parties must agree on the character’s usage within the project.

As the film industry dives headfirst into the realm of AI-generated performers, the agreement’s potential impact on job security and creative control remains a divisive issue. Only time will tell if this revolutionary AI deal will propel the industry forward or leave behind a trail of unintended consequences.

Word Count: 384 words

