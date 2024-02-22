Study Finds: Vitamin Once Prescribed to Lower Heart Disease Risk May Actually Raise It

A recent study published in Nature Medicine has raised concerns about the use of niacin, a B vitamin commonly found in flour and fortified cereals in the U.S. The research suggests that high levels of niacin may actually increase the risk of heart disease by triggering inflammation and damaging blood vessels, which can lead to atherosclerosis.

The study, which analyzed blood samples from over 1,000 individuals, found a strong correlation between a niacin breakdown metabolite called 4PY and cardiovascular events. This has prompted experts to advise against routine intake of niacin supplements, particularly at high doses, and recommend consulting with a healthcare provider before starting any new supplement regimen.

While niacin does have some benefits at low doses, such as supporting energy metabolism and promoting healthy skin, its use for lowering cholesterol is no longer as popular as it once was. Previous research suggesting that niacin could help with clogged arteries has been called into question by more recent data, which indicate that it may not actually reduce the risk of heart-related events like heart attacks and strokes.

For patients currently taking niacin for heart health, it is important to consult with a healthcare provider before making any changes to their medication regimen. The study’s findings highlight the need for further research into the potential risks and benefits of niacin supplementation, especially in relation to heart health. Stay tuned to Dodo Finance for more updates on this developing story.

