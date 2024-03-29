Study Finds Eating a Dozen Eggs a Week Doesnt Affect Cholesterol Levels

A recent study presented at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Sessions in Atlanta may have some egg lovers feeling relieved. The study suggests that consuming more than 12 fortified eggs per week does not negatively affect cholesterol levels in adults aged 50 or older with heart disease or risk factors for heart disease.

Fortified eggs, which contain additional vitamins and omega-3 fatty acids, were chosen for the study due to their potential health benefits. After four months of consuming 12 fortified eggs per week, study participants showed no significant changes in levels of HDL or LDL cholesterol.

Dr. James O’Keefe, a cardiologist at Saint Luke’s Mid America Heart Institute, explained that eggs are a good source of protein and muscle mass, which is important for healthy aging, especially as people get older. This study challenges the misconception that eggs are bad for heart health and provides support for including eggs in a healthy and balanced diet for those at risk of heart disease.

While eggs are generally considered a nutritious food, individuals should still discuss their dietary needs and cholesterol levels with their healthcare providers before significantly increasing their egg consumption. This research offers new insights into the benefits of eggs for heart health and serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining a well-rounded diet.