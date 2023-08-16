Student-Debt Relief for 20,000 Arizonans as Biden Takes Action – Dodo Finance

Title: “Student Loan Relief: Thousands of Arizonans to Benefit from Biden Administration Adjustments”

Arizona residents who have long been burdened by student loan debt can now heave a sigh of relief, thanks to adjustments made by the Biden administration. Over 20,000 individuals in the state who have been diligently paying off their student loans for years are now eligible for automatic student loan relief.

The impact of the program is already being felt, with some borrowers discovering that their loan balances have been completely eliminated. This relief comes after the realization that some monthly payments were not previously counted towards debt forgiveness. However, under the new adjustments, eligibility will be determined without any further action required by borrowers.

The estimated relief for eligible borrowers in Arizona is a staggering $1.03 billion, averaging around $50,200 per person, including interest. However, it’s important to note that Texas has the highest number of eligible borrowers, with California and Florida following closely behind.

In July, the US Department of Education announced these figures, and a recent lawsuit dismissal seems to have given the program the green light. The fixes implemented by the Biden administration specifically pertain to Income-Driven Repayment plans, ensuring that all borrowers receive accurate credit for qualifying monthly payments.

The Department of Education has already begun notifying the 804,000 borrowers nationwide that their debts will be automatically discharged in the coming weeks, totaling a staggering $39 billion in loans. Since President Biden took office, a remarkable $116 billion in student loan debt has been forgiven, benefiting more than 3.4 million borrowers.

These recent adjustments rectify reporting errors in the past, where qualifying payments were not accurately accounted for by the Department of Education and loan-servicing companies. This has left numerous borrowers feeling frustrated and disheartened. However, with the implementation of the new changes, borrowers who have accumulated 20 or 25 years of qualifying payments, depending on their loan type and repayment plan, now qualify for loan forgiveness.

In terms of the logistics, loan discharges have already commenced or will commence 30 days after borrowers receive emails from the Department of Education. During the forgiveness process, borrowers will not be required to make any loan payments. Additionally, the department has plans to update payment counts for all borrowers who are not yet eligible for forgiveness by next year.

Borrowers who have questions regarding their eligibility can reach out to their loan-servicing company or seek information from the Institute of Student Loan Advisors. It is also worth noting that federal taxes on forgiven student loans will be waived through 2025.

This news follows the Supreme Court’s blockage of a one-time student loan relief proposal in June, ruling that the White House had exceeded its authority. Nonetheless, the recent adjustments made by the Biden administration are offering a glimmer of hope for countless individuals burdened by student loan debt.

