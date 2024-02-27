Shaquil Barrett set to be released by Buccaneers, sources reveal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a tough decision last Friday, releasing veteran linebacker Shaquil Barrett to save nearly $5 million in salary cap relief. General manager Jason Licht informed Barrett of the move, calling it a difficult choice for the team.

Barrett, a two-time Pro Bowler, was a key contributor to the Buccaneers’ championship-winning defense in 2020. Despite his contributions, the team designated Barrett as a post-June 1 cut to split dead cap charges over the next two years.

While Barrett is now free to look for another team, he has left the door open for a potential return to the Buccaneers in the future. In his nine seasons with the Buccaneers and the Denver Broncos, Barrett has racked up an impressive 59 career sacks, leading the NFL in sacks in 2019.

The decision to release Barrett was not just a football-related one. In April 2023, Barrett and his family faced tragedy when his daughter drowned. Despite the heartbreaking loss, Barrett returned for the 2023 season and delivered a strong performance on the field.

Overall, the release of Barrett provides financial flexibility for the Buccaneers and presents new opportunities for both the team and the talented linebacker. While it was undoubtedly a difficult choice, it opens up possibilities for the future for all parties involved. Keep an eye on where Barrett lands next, as he continues to make his mark in the NFL.

