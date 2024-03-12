Resale Market Booms for Trader Joes Tote Bags: Comparisons to Stanley Cup Craze – Dodo Finance

Shoppers Go Crazy for Limited-Edition Mini Trader Joe’s Tote Bags

A viral TikTok video has captured the frenzy as shoppers rushed to get their hands on limited-time mini Trader Joe’s tote bags. Priced at just $2.99, the bags are nearly identical to the company’s original canvas totes.

The video, posted by user Elinor Kim, shows the chaos in the store with shoppers grabbing as many bags as they can. Kim captioned the video, “this was so scary but I’m aware I’m a part of the problem.”

Some shoppers have compared the situation to the craze around Stanley’s special edition 40-ounce tumblers at Target earlier this year. To manage the demand, a Trader Joe’s employee was seen telling customers there is a limit of five bags per person.

The popularity of the mini tote bags has led some eBay users to sell them for as high as $500, despite the original price of $2.99. The bags have the same handles and colors as the normal canvas bags but are smaller, measuring about 13 inches long and 11 inches tall.

Due to market fluctuation and other factors, customers are advised to contact their local Trader Joe’s store for current price and availability. The craze around the mini Trader Joe’s tote bags is quickly becoming the latest viral trend, reminiscent of the frenzy surrounding the Stanley cup release at Target.

