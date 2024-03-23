Report: Chiefs in final stages of trading LJarius Sneed to Titans

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is set to make a big move this offseason, as the Kansas City Chiefs have finalized a trade with the Tennessee Titans. In exchange for Sneed, the Chiefs will receive a 2025 third-round pick from the Titans, along with swapping picks in the seventh round.

Sneed is expected to sign a new contract with Tennessee that will make him one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in league history. However, the trade is contingent on Sneed passing a physical before it is completed.

Drafted in the fourth round in 2020, Sneed has made a name for himself in the league with 40 passes defensed, 10 interceptions, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and 6.5 sacks in 57 games with 54 starts over the last four seasons. He has also shown up in postseason games, registering seven passes defensed, an interception, 2.0 sacks, and a critical forced fumble in 13 games.

The Chiefs had franchise tagged Sneed but allowed him to seek a trade, signaling that a move was likely this offseason. After winning his second Super Bowl ring with Kansas City, Sneed will now join the AFC South with the Titans.

This trade is a significant move for both teams, as the Titans bolster their defense with the addition of Sneed, while the Chiefs look to build for the future with the draft picks acquired in the trade. Keep an eye out for Sneed as he suits up in a new uniform next season. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story on Dodo Finance.