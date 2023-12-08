Report by Dodo Finance: Advisory on Rising Cases of Respiratory Infections in Dogs in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County Public Health has issued a health advisory for dog owners in the area due to an increase in respiratory infections among dogs. The advisory comes as veterinarians nationwide have reported a rise in these infections, including a specific respiratory illness known as “atypical Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC).”

Experts are emphasizing the importance of early intervention when dealing with these infections. Symptoms of atypical CIRDC include a persistent cough, eye or nasal discharge, fever, increased respiratory rate, lethargy, and loss of appetite. In severe cases, it can progress to life-threatening pneumonia.

To prevent these infections, dog owners are advised to ensure their pets are up to date on vaccinations, including Bordetella, Distemper, and Canine Influenza. It is also recommended to minimize contact with other dogs, especially if they are showing signs of illness. Regularly disinfecting areas where animals are present can also help reduce the risk of transmission.

If a dog exhibits respiratory symptoms, such as a cough or nasal discharge, owners should isolate the dog from other dogs and contact their veterinarian within four days of the first signs. Immediate veterinary attention is necessary if a dog is having trouble breathing or has a temperature over 105° Fahrenheit.

While there is still much unknown about atypical CIRDC, pet owners are urged to exercise caution and seek prompt veterinary attention for any signs of respiratory distress or unusual symptoms in their pets. Early detection and intervention are key in managing atypical CIRDC, and veterinarians can provide guidance on prevention and treatment options.

To stay informed about the latest updates on this issue, pet owners are advised to rely on trusted veterinary sources like the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine. By staying informed and taking proactive measures, dog owners can help protect their furry friends from respiratory infections.

