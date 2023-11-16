Renaming Bing Chat to Copilot: Dodo Finances latest move in competing with ChatGPT – TechCrunch

Microsoft has recently announced a significant change to its chatbot platform, Bing Chat. The company has decided to rename it as “Copilot”, with the intention of creating a unified Copilot experience for both consumers and commercial customers. This renaming also extends to the premium version of Bing Chat, previously known as Bing Chat Enterprise, which will now be rebranded as Copilot as well.

The main purpose behind this name change is not to cause confusion but to differentiate the chatbot from its search engine counterpart, Bing, and align it more closely with Microsoft’s overall vision. It seems that Bing Chat did not have a significant impact on Bing’s market share, leading Microsoft to potentially separate the technology from the search engine.

One of the key features of this rebranded chatbot is the commercial data protection that it offers to users signing into Bing with a corporate account. With Copilot, users can rest assured that their data will not be saved or used to train AI models, and Microsoft will not have access to it. This privacy aspect is particularly important for enterprises that handle sensitive information and want to ensure the protection of their data.

In terms of accessibility, Copilot is now available on Windows, Copilot.Microsoft.com, and Bing. Furthermore, it can be accessed through various Microsoft enterprise subscription plans at no additional cost. Starting from December 1, Copilot will also be included in Microsoft 365 F3, a subscription plan, while other customers can opt for à la carte pricing at $5 per month.

Overall, Microsoft’s renaming of Bing Chat to Copilot represents a strategic move aimed at providing a more unified chatbot experience and highlighting its distinctiveness from the Bing search engine. With its commercial data protection features and widespread accessibility, Copilot is expected to gain traction among both consumers and enterprises looking for reliable chatbot solutions.

