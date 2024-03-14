Reacting to Latest NIL Comments, CFP Update & March Madness Coaching Candidate

In a recent episode of The College Football Enquirer podcast, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI’s Pat Forde delved into the hot topic of Nick Saban’s comments on Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) and the future of college sports. Dellenger shared insights from a congressional roundtable discussion that Saban participated in, which created headlines across the sports world.

The trio discussed how the evolving landscape of college football may have influenced Saban’s decision to retire and why his perspectives on college sports are highly regarded. They also touched on potential political actions and revenue distribution solutions for college athletes.

Dellenger provided an update on the College Football Playoff format, indicating that a 5+9 format without automatic byes is currently favored. The trio debated whether FAU’s Dusty May could be a top coaching candidate for major programs and speculated on whether he would remain at FAU or move to schools like Louisville or Ohio State.

The podcast concluded with a light-hearted discussion on the food options available at the Big 12 tournament and whether they are worth sampling. Listeners were directed to timestamps for specific topics discussed in the episode and given information on where to access the full episode and other episodes of The College Football Enquirer and Yahoo Sports podcast family.

