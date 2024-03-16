Pac-12 Tournament Championship Preview: Colorado vs Oregon

In exciting news from the world of college basketball, Mississippi State and Texas A&M have emerged victorious in the SEC Tournament, solidifying their spots in the NCAA bracket. Colorado, on the other hand, continues to hover on the bubble but has now become the automatic qualifier in the Pac-12 Tournament, setting up a showdown with Oregon for the automatic bid.

Northwestern and St. John’s, unfortunately, have slipped into the “Last 4 In” section of the bracket after suffering recent losses. Meanwhile, New Mexico has climbed out of the bubble after a crucial win in the Mountain West Tournament.

The selection process for the bracket was no easy task, with four teams from both the Big 12 and SEC making it into the top 16. Bubble teams like Texas A&M and Colorado are gearing up for Saturday’s games as they look to improve their standing.

Certain teams have already locked in their spots in the NCAA Tournament based on their impressive resumes and automatic qualifier bids. However, others are teetering on the edge of the cut line, including St. John’s, Northwestern, Texas A&M, and Pittsburgh. The pressure is on as they fight to secure their spots.

The tension mounts as teams on the bubble anxiously await their fate. Virginia, Seton Hall, Ohio State, and Indiana State are among the “First 4 Out,” while Kansas State, Utah, Wake Forest, and Iowa find themselves in the “Next 4 Out” category.

With the competition heating up, it's a thrilling time for college basketball fans as they eagerly await the final decisions on which teams will make it into the prestigious NCAA bracket.