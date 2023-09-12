Outlining CDC-Identified Covid Hotspots and Rising Hospitalizations in the US

COVID-19 Hospital Admissions on the Rise in the US, According to Latest Data

In the midst of the ongoing pandemic, the number of COVID-19 hospital admissions in the United States has been steadily increasing since July. The most recent data reveals that in the week beginning 26 August, there were a total of 17,418 hospital admissions across the country, showcasing a significant rise from the lowest point in June, which saw only 6,315 patients hospitalized.

The surge in hospitalizations has led to an alarming situation in certain regions, with fifteen counties now being labeled as having a “high” level of admissions. This number has increased from seven counties just two weeks ago, indicating a troubling trend. Grant County in North Dakota currently holds the top spot for the highest rate of hospital admissions per 100,000 people, with a staggering rate of 351.8. Other counties experiencing high admission rates include Dimmit County in Texas and Newton County in Mississippi.

Further analysis of the data highlights specific areas with concerning statistics. Los Angeles County in California reported the highest number of new hospitalizations per individual person, with 740 admissions. Additionally, the states of Florida and Hawaii have recorded the highest numbers of hospital admissions per 100,000 individuals this week.

It is important to note that this is not the first time the US has experienced a surge in hospital admissions due to COVID-19. In fact, the week beginning 15 January 2021 marked an all-time high with 150,647 patients being admitted nationwide. These numbers serve as a stark reminder of the severity of the situation and the need for continued vigilance.

Dr Anthony Fauci, a leading expert on infectious diseases, has issued a warning regarding the potential return of mask recommendations. He cited increasing COVID-19 spikes as a significant factor that could necessitate the reintroduction of such measures to control the spread of the virus, especially as winter approaches.

As the number of COVID-19 hospital admissions continues to rise, it is crucial for individuals to remain cautious and follow recommended safety protocols. The increase serves as a reminder that the pandemic is far from over and highlights the importance of taking preventive measures to protect ourselves and our communities.