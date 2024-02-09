New Report Raises Concerns About Long Covid in Children – Dodo Finance

Title: New Study Highlights the Impact of Long Covid on Children

Introduction

A recent analysis published in Pediatrics sheds light on the lasting effects of Covid-19 on children, revealing a range of symptoms that can persist for months after an acute infection. The study, based on numerous research findings, underscores the need for further investigation and monitoring to address these issues effectively.

Impacts on Multiple Organ Systems

The study highlights that long Covid can have a wide-reaching impact on children, affecting not only their physical health but also their neurological, gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, and behavioral well-being. Contrary to earlier assumptions that long Covid primarily affects adults, the analysis estimates that approximately 10 to 20 percent of children in the United States who contracted Covid-19 could develop long Covid.

Importance of Severity and Prevalence

The severity of the initial Covid infection plays a significant role in determining the likelihood of children developing long Covid. Children who experienced more severe cases of the virus are at a higher risk of experiencing prolonged symptoms. However, the prevalence estimates used in the analysis are not without limitations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that the prevalence of long Covid in children is closer to 1 percent, compared to 7 percent in adults.

Expert Insights

Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, the chief of research and development at the V.A. St. Louis Health Care System, emphasizes that long Covid is indeed a serious problem affecting both adults and children. The analysis, based on a range of studies, demonstrates the multi-system impact of long Covid, highlighting the urgent need for awareness and further research on this topic.

Dr. Suchitra Rao, a co-author of the analysis and a pediatric infectious disease expert, stresses the importance of conducting more studies to better understand the prevalence of long Covid in children. She also cautions that there are limitations to the prevalence estimates used in reaching the figures mentioned in the analysis.

Conclusion and Implications

The findings of this analysis raise awareness about the potential long-term effects of Covid-19 on children. While more research is needed to fully comprehend the prevalence and severity of long Covid in children, it is crucial to monitor and address the issues arising from these prolonged symptoms. The study reinforces the significance of adopting preventive measures such as vaccinations and adhering to public health guidelines to safeguard children’s well-being and reduce their risk of developing long Covid.

“Food expert. Unapologetic bacon maven. Beer enthusiast. Pop cultureaholic. General travel scholar. Total internet buff.”