New Features Including DLSS to be Added to Dodo Finance at Launch

Title: Bethesda Releases Update for Starfield, Promises Exciting Features and Enhanced Stability

Bethesda, the renowned gaming company, has recently unveiled a highly anticipated update for their much-anticipated game, Starfield. The update primarily focuses on addressing bugs and enhancing stability, with a special emphasis on Xbox Series X/S devices. Additionally, Bethesda has also promised a range of exciting features to enrich the gameplay experience.

The latest Starfield update aims to fix various glitches and reduce crashes on Xbox Series X/S consoles. Bethesda is determined to enhance frame rates and provide a smoother gaming experience for players. Several issues that previously prevented gamers from completing certain quests have also been addressed, ensuring a more seamless gameplay journey.

Bethesda has delighted fans by revealing the upcoming features for Starfield. Among the announced additions is the inclusion of native DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) support, HDR calibration menu, a field of view slider, and much more. PC users with NVIDIA cards can expect enhanced resolution and stability thanks to the DLSS support. The developers are also working diligently to introduce brightness and contrast controls, ultra-wide monitor support, an eat button for in-game meals, and improved maps.

Bethesda appears determined to cater to the desires of their dedicated fanbase by incorporating various upcoming advancements. The developer is planning to introduce built-in cross-platform mod support by early 2024, allowing players on different platforms to share and enjoy mods seamlessly. Additionally, Bethesda is actively collaborating with tech giants NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel to ensure optimal driver support for an enhanced gaming experience.

Based on recent feedback and concerns raised in a technical report, Bethesda aims to prioritize stability improvements for individual hardware in future Starfield updates. This commitment is a testament to the company’s dedication to its community, ensuring that the game runs smoothly across a wide range of devices.

With the recent update, Bethesda has taken significant steps towards enhancing the gaming experience in Starfield. Bug fixes, stability improvements, and the promise of exciting features like native DLSS support and cross-platform mod support have generated immense anticipation among gamers. Bethesda’s collaboration with industry leaders ensures that players can expect a seamless and exhilarating journey within the Starfield universe.

