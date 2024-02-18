New CDC Report: Long COVID prevalence varies by state

A recent report from the CDC sheds light on the lingering effects of COVID-19 in certain states across the U.S. According to the latest Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), West Virginia has the highest prevalence of long COVID in 2022, with 10.6% of survey respondents reporting long-term symptoms of the virus. Alabama and Montana also reported high rates of long COVID cases, with 9.8% of respondents experiencing lingering effects.

Other states with long COVID cases exceeding 8% included North Dakota, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Tennessee, Mississippi, Iowa, South Dakota, and Utah. Overall, 6.9% of U.S. adults reported suffering from long COVID, with the South, West, and Midwest regions having the highest prevalence of cases.

Dr. Marc Siegel suggests that factors such as obesity and vaccine uptake play a role in the prevalence of long COVID. Data for the report was collected through phone surveys as part of the 2022 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.

Long COVID is a condition where symptoms persist for three months or more after initially contracting the virus, with common symptoms including fatigue, respiratory issues, and neurologic symptoms. The report aims to inform policy and programs to support U.S. adults experiencing long COVID.

It is important for states to take this data into consideration when planning public health strategies and support systems for individuals suffering from long-lasting effects of COVID-19.

