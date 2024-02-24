New App Verification Screen Added to App Store in EU with iOS 17.4 Beta [Updated]

Apple has recently made an announcement regarding a new update in the latest iOS 17.4 beta that will impact iPhone users in the European Union. This update will now require users to verify an app’s information before installing it from the App Store.

The verification prompt was first noted by Dimitris Sartzetakis of @iSWUpdates, sparking interest and curiosity among users. Additionally, iPhone users in the EU will also be able to install apps from alternative app marketplaces, with the verification screen appearing in those storefronts as well.

Apple’s decision to implement this prompt in its own App Store may be a strategic move to avoid any potential anticompetitive complaints. The changes will only affect the 27 countries within the EU, such as France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The United Kingdom, having exited the EU in 2020, will be exempt from these new requirements.

Responding to concerns about the prompt, Apple has stated that its appearance in the App Store in the EU is a bug. The tech giant has reassured users that this issue will be resolved before the public release of iOS 17.4 in March.

Overall, this update reflects Apple’s commitment to ensuring transparency and compliance with regulations in the EU. Users can expect a smoother and more secure app installation process with the upcoming iOS 17.4 release. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.

