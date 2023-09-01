Luis Rubiales mother hospitalized during hunger strike over World Cup scandal

Title: Spanish Soccer Federation President’s Mother Hospitalized after Hunger Strike Protesting World Cup Kissing Scandal

In a shocking turn of events, Ángeles Béjar, the elderly mother of Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish soccer federation, has been hospitalized after embarking on a hunger strike to protest her son’s suspension in the wake of a World Cup kissing scandal. The incident has caused a wave of controversy and even led to a potential boycott by Spain’s women’s soccer team.

Feeling overwhelmed and stressed, Béjar was admitted to the Santa Ana Hospital in Motril. She complained of leg swelling, vomiting, and dizziness, which raised concerns among her family and medical professionals. However, after receiving prompt treatment, she was later discharged the same night.

This dramatic move by Béjar came after she and her sister locked themselves inside a church to denounce the treatment of Rubiales following the scandal. Her son, Luis Rubiales, faced a suspension of 90 days from FIFA after he was criticized for kissing Spanish women’s soccer player Jennifer Hermoso.

The controversial kiss sparked outrage, with over 50 players from Spain’s women’s team signing a petition threatening to boycott if Rubiales did not step down from his position. Despite the public outcry, Rubiales defended himself by asserting that the kiss was consensual and compared it to a gesture of affection towards his own daughters.

The consequences of the scandal are escalating further, as the Supreme Sports Council is now seeking to remove Rubiales from his role as the soccer federation president. The battle to reinstate Rubiales amidst mounting opposition promises a tense standoff in the Spanish soccer community.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Hermoso, the player at the center of the controversy, has retreated from the public eye, seeking refuge with her family. A close friend revealed that Hermoso is feeling overwhelmed by the controversy surrounding her and prefers to spend time with loved ones during this difficult period.

The unfolding drama highlights the far-reaching impact of scandalous incidents in the soccer world. With the elderly mother of the federation president taking drastic measures to support her son and tensions escalating within the Spanish soccer community, the fallout from this controversy is poised to have a lasting impact on the sport’s landscape and future leadership.

As the situation unfolds, Dodo Finance will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates to keep our readers informed.

“Explorer. Devoted travel specialist. Web expert. Organizer. Social media geek. Coffee enthusiast. Extreme troublemaker. Food trailblazer. Total bacon buff.”