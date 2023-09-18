Link Between Neanderthal Genes and Severe Cases of COVID-19 Revealed – Dodo Finance

New Study Finds Neanderthal DNA Puts COVID-19 Patients at Higher Risk

In a groundbreaking study conducted by Italian researchers, it has been discovered that individuals with Neanderthal gene variants are more susceptible to severe symptoms and hospitalization due to COVID-19. This finding sheds light on the potential role of our ancient ancestors in the current pandemic.

The study, which involved analyzing the DNA of nearly 1,200 volunteers from the Bergamo province, an area heavily affected by the early stages of the pandemic, revealed a striking connection between the Neanderthal haplotype and severe cases of COVID-19. The Neanderthal haplotype is a set of genetic variants inherited from our ancient ancestors.

According to the findings, those with the Neanderthal haplotype were twice as likely to develop severe pneumonia compared to individuals without these gene variants. Furthermore, individuals with the Neanderthal haplotype were three times more likely to require ventilation in an intensive care unit (ICU).

This study adds to a growing body of research suggesting a link between Neanderthal DNA and various health conditions. Previous studies have connected Neanderthal gene variants to Dupuytren’s disease, a condition causing the fingers to curl unnaturally, and an increased risk of cytokine storm, a potentially deadly immune response seen in severe COVID-19 cases.

The Neanderthal DNA inherited by modern humans originated from interbreeding that occurred tens of thousands of years ago. While our ancient ancestors contributed beneficial genetic traits to our DNA, they also passed down certain genetic variants that can make us more vulnerable to specific health conditions.

Dr. Mario Capelli, a geneticist involved in the study, emphasizes the importance of understanding the genetic factors that contribute to severe COVID-19. By identifying individuals at higher risk, healthcare professionals can provide targeted interventions and prioritize resources to those who need them most.

This study not only highlights the importance of our genetic history in shaping our susceptibility to diseases but also underscores the complex nature of COVID-19. It is crucial to continue researching and unraveling these genetic factors to ultimately improve patient outcomes and mitigate the impact of the ongoing pandemic.

As we navigate these uncertain times, the study’s findings offer valuable insights into the factors influencing the severity of COVID-19. By acknowledging the role of Neanderthal gene variants, we take another step towards understanding this global health crisis and working towards effective prevention and treatment strategies.

