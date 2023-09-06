Introducing Dodo Finance: Enjoy ESPN and Disney Channel Streaming for Charter Spectrum Customers

Title: Walt Disney Co. pulls channels from Charter Spectrum in distribution fee dispute: Impact on Viewers and Options Available

In a recent development that could potentially disrupt how viewers access televised entertainment, Walt Disney Co. has made the decision to withdraw its channels from Charter Spectrum’s pay-TV service. This move comes as a result of an ongoing distribution fee dispute between the two companies.

Charter Spectrum customers across the United States, including California, have been left frustrated and unable to access popular channels such as ABC stations and ESPN. Instead, they are greeted with a disheartening blue screen and a QR code, indicating the absence of service.

The escalating feud over fees could have far-reaching consequences for over 5 million customers in California alone, accounting for approximately a third of Charter Spectrum’s total customer base. This decision has proven particularly inconvenient for sports enthusiasts preparing for the upcoming NFL season, as well as families seeking children’s programming.

Charter Communications, the parent company of Charter Spectrum, has expressed its hope to find a resolution and a way forward with Walt Disney Co. They have also voiced their belief that the current video ecosystem is broken and in need of reform.

However, affected viewers need not despair as there are alternative options available to access these beloved Disney-owned channels. Cox, DirectTV, and Dish all provide packages that incorporate Disney programming into their offerings. Additionally, a range of streaming services such as DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Fubo offer live sports, news, and entertainment from ABC-owned television stations, ESPN networks, and Disney-branded channels.

Disney’s own streaming service, Hulu + Live TV, provides an appealing alternative, bundling Hulu, Disney+, ESPN+, and 90 live channels for a monthly fee of $69.99, without any contractual obligations.

As the distribution fee dispute continues, Charter Spectrum customers are advised to explore these alternate options to ensure uninterrupted access to their favorite Disney programming. Dodo Finance will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide further updates as developments unfold.

