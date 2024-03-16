Inmate at Norfolk jail passes away from bacterial meningitis

Former Inmate of Norfolk City Jail Dies from Bacterial Meningitis

A former inmate of the Norfolk City Jail has tragically passed away after being diagnosed with bacterial meningitis. The inmate, who was tested positive for the infection at a local hospital on March 8, was placed in a cell block with other inmates after being booked on March 1.

The Norfolk Health Department immediately contacted the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office and City Jail on March 11 after the inmate’s diagnosis. In response, all inmates and staff who may have had contact with the infected individual were offered antibiotics and followed quarantine protocols.

Although not all individuals accepted the antibiotic treatment, the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office stated that no inmates or staff have shown symptoms of the disease. Dr. Susan Girois, Director of the Norfolk Health Department, emphasized the importance of the vaccine for Neisseria Meningitis, highlighting that it is required for students in schools.

Bacterial meningitis is a serious infection that can lead to long-term complications or death. It is not as easily spread as a cold or flu, typically requiring close contact for transmission. The Norfolk Health Department announced on March 14 that they were investigating the case and monitoring the situation closely.

In a separate incident, a student from Francis Asbury Elementary School also succumbed to meningitis, although the strain was different from the one affecting the inmate. WAVY-TV 10 will continue to provide updates on both cases as more information becomes available.

