How third-party apps hook into Messenger and WhatsApp explained

Meta, the parent company of popular messaging platforms WhatsApp and Messenger, has announced that it is laying out plans to make these apps interoperable with third-party messaging applications. This move is in compliance with the new Digital Markets Act imposed by the European Union.

The company has disclosed that it intends to achieve interoperability through its existing client/server architecture. Initially, this functionality will support the exchange of text-based messages, images, voice notes, videos, and files between WhatsApp, Messenger, and third-party apps. In the future, group chats and calling capabilities will also be enabled across these platforms.

To connect to WhatsApp and Messenger, third-party developers are expected to utilize the Signal protocol. While Meta will maintain control over the sending and receiving clients within its ecosystem to ensure security, messages exchanged through third-party apps may not be as secure.

Developers integrating their apps with WhatsApp and Messenger will be required to host media files on their own servers and enter into an agreement with Meta for interoperability. Additionally, Meta must be prepared to enable interoperability with another service within three months of receiving a request, although the full functionality may take longer to become available to the public.

This strategic move by Meta aims to enhance the communication experience for users across different messaging platforms while ensuring data security and compliance with regulatory standards. Stay tuned to Dodo Finance for the latest updates on this development.

