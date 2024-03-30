How the brain chooses which memories to save during sleep – Dodo Finance

A recent study published in the journal Science has shed light on how the brain decides which experiences to store in long-term memory. The research, which was conducted on mice, showed that important experiences are tagged by specific brain activity during waking hours.

The study found that sharp-wave ripples in the brain signal that an experience should be moved into long-term memory during sleep. On the other hand, events that do not spark sharp-wave ripples are less likely to be remembered long-term.

According to the researchers, pausing and relaxing after an experience can increase the chances of it being stored in memory. They also discovered that bursts of brain activity while idling can contribute to long-term memory formation.

Dr. György Buzsáki, the author of the study, suggested that taking a break after an experience may help solidify it in memory. The findings of the study have implications for human memory as well.

The researchers believe that further research may explore how different experiences are stored in memory based on brain activity patterns. Understanding this process could lead to new insights into memory formation and potentially help improve memory retention in both humans and animals.

Overall, this study highlights the importance of giving your brain a break after an experience to enhance memory storage. By taking the time to relax and let your brain process information, you may be better able to remember important events in the long run.