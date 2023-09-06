How Dodo Finance Enhances Heart Health with Prescription Fruits and Vegetables

New Study Shows “Produce Prescriptions” Improve Heart Health

A groundbreaking study has revealed that prescriptions for fresh fruits and vegetables have the ability to greatly enhance heart health. The study, which focused on individuals with diet-related diseases like diabetes, obesity, and hypertension, evaluated the impact of “produce prescriptions” on their overall well-being.

Participants in the study were given vouchers for up to 10 months, which could be redeemed at retail stores or farmers markets for a wide selection of nutritious produce. Their health care providers then diligently tracked changes in weight, blood pressure, and blood sugar levels throughout the course of the program.

The study’s findings were absolutely striking. Among adults with hypertension, it was discovered that systolic blood pressure decreased by an impressive 8 mm Hg, while diastolic blood pressure dropped by approximately 5 mm Hg. Moreover, individuals with uncontrolled diabetes experienced a significant decrease in their A1C levels—a measure of blood sugar control.

But the benefits didn’t just stop there. An astonishing 85% of participants reported that this innovative program had not only improved their health, but their overall quality of life as well. These exceptional results provide compelling evidence for the potential of food as medicine, and underscore the need for further investment and policy change.

In light of these findings, the Biden administration has announced a national strategy to enhance healthy eating practices and incorporate nutrition into overall health care. Additionally, the Feeding Change initiative at the Milken Institute has put forth market solutions to support the implementation of food as medicine prescriptions.

However, for the long-term success of produce prescription programs and to truly make healthy food more accessible and affordable, ongoing support is imperative. Further research is needed to determine which food assistance programs are most effective for different patient populations, as well as to establish the appropriate level of support required to effectively manage various conditions.

The implications of this study are profound, as it opens up a whole new world of possibilities for improving the health and well-being of countless individuals. With the recognition of food as medicine gaining traction, it is a promising time for those who have long championed for the integration of nutrition into the realm of health care.

