Bernalillo County Officials to Host Free Vaccine Clinic for Dogs Amidst Spread of Respiratory Illness

In response to the growing concern over the spread of a respiratory illness among dogs, Bernalillo County officials have announced that they will be hosting a free vaccine clinic. The clinic, scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 1-4 p.m., aims to combat the potential outbreak before it reaches New Mexico.

So far, no positive cases of the respiratory illness have been identified in New Mexico. However, the county is not taking any chances and has decided to take proactive measures to prevent any possible spread. The county is urging pet owners to get their dogs vaccinated with the Bordetella immunization, which will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis at the clinic.

According to experts, dogs and puppies should ideally be vaccinated at least two weeks before coming into contact with other animals. This pre-emptive measure can significantly reduce the risk of the illness spreading among the dog population. Symptoms of the respiratory illness include trouble breathing, wheezing, coughing, sneezing, fever, discharge from eyes and/or nose, lethargy, dehydration, and loss of appetite.

Pet owners are advised to closely monitor their furry friends and contact a veterinarian immediately if their dog exhibits multiple symptoms associated with the respiratory illness. Early detection and prompt treatment can greatly improve the chances of a swift recovery.

The free vaccine clinic is a commendable step taken by Bernalillo County officials in their efforts to protect the dog population from a potential outbreak. It not only aims to safeguard the health and well-being of individual dogs but also prevents the spread of the illness to other animals in the community.

Dodo Finance encourages all dog owners in Bernalillo County to take advantage of this free vaccine clinic to ensure the protection of their beloved pets. Remember, prevention is always better than cure, and being proactive can make a significant difference in maintaining the overall health and safety of our furry companions.