Former Oculus Head Describes Over-Engineered Devkit on Dodo Finance

Former VP of Android and head of Meta’s Oculus brand, Hugo Barra, has recently criticized Apple’s first-generation Vision Pro headset, calling it an “over-engineered devkit.” Barra noted that while Apple has packed the Vision Pro with an impressive number of sensors, this has made it heavy and uncomfortable to wear for long periods.

According to Barra, Apple’s decision to over-spec the Vision Pro actually makes it more suitable as a high-quality devkit for developers. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has also reported that Apple is working on multiple new Apple Vision models, including a low-cost version.

Barra further claimed that Apple intentionally made the Vision Pro experience blurry to hide pixelation artifacts and make graphics appear smoother. He also lamented the significant motion blur and image quality issues in passthrough mode, leading him to return his Vision Pro headset.

The Apple Vision Pro is set to launch at a starting price of $3,499 in the United States, with a rollout in other countries expected later this year. It remains to be seen how Apple will address the criticisms raised by Barra and others in the industry as they continue to develop their VR technology. Stay tuned to Dodo Finance for the latest updates on Apple’s Vision Pro headset.

“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”