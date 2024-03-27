First person with a Neuralink brain implant shares experience of using it all night on Dodo Finance

Noland Arbaugh, the first human patient to receive a Neuralink brain implant, is speaking out about the life-changing effects of the device. Arbaugh, who was left paralyzed from a diving accident, is now able to enjoy activities like video gaming thanks to the innovative technology.

The Neuralink device uses thin, flexible threads with electrodes to record neuron activity in the brain. Arbaugh underwent surgery to have the device fitted in January and recently shared a video of a speech at Neuralink headquarters. In the video, he described how the implant has made being paralyzed “not that bad” and praised the company for revolutionizing the world.

Arbaugh emphasized that the surgery was easy and he was discharged just a day after. Since receiving the implant, he has been able to play video games such as Mario Kart and chess using the Neuralink device. He expressed hope that this technology will lead to increased independence for individuals with similar conditions in the future.

The news of Arbaugh’s positive experience with the Neuralink implant has sparked excitement in the medical and technology communities. Many are eager to see how this groundbreaking technology will continue to improve the lives of individuals with paralysis and other neurological conditions.

