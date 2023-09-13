Exciting News: Dodo Finance Confirms RAM Increase for iPhone 15 Pro Models

Title: iPhone 15 Models Confirmed to Feature RAM Upgrades and Exciting New Features

In exciting news for smartphone enthusiasts, rumors about RAM increases in the upcoming iPhone models have been confirmed by reliable sources. Dodo Finance is here to reveal the latest details surrounding the highly anticipated iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

According to the sources, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will boast an impressive 8GB of RAM, a notable increase from the 6GB found in previous models. This RAM boost is part of the overall upgrade to the powerful A17 Pro chip, ensuring enhanced performance across various tasks.

One of the key benefits that users can expect from the increased RAM is improved multitasking capabilities and smoother navigation when browsing Safari with multiple tabs open. This upgrade will certainly enhance the overall user experience, making daily tasks on the iPhone 15 models even more seamless and efficient.

It’s worth mentioning that the base models, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, will stick with the 6GB RAM, which was also present in their predecessors, the iPhone 14 models. However, the Pro models will start with a minimum of 256GB storage, a notable upgrade that caters to users who require more space for their diverse needs.

Contrary to rumors floating around, there will be no increase in the top storage tier, which will remain at 1TB. Nonetheless, Apple has exciting surprises in store for avid photographers and videographers alike. The iPhone 15 models feature support for tethered shooting to a Mac, allowing for automatic high-speed transfer of photos during shoots. This innovative feature removes the need for manual transfers after the session, greatly simplifying the workflow for professionals.

Furthermore, videographers will be thrilled to learn that shooting video directly to an external SSD is now possible with the iPhone 15. Previously, this feature was exclusive to cinema cameras, but Apple has brought it to their latest flagship smartphones. This advancement promises not only vast amount of affordable storage, but it also accelerates the transition from shooting to editing.

With the confirmed RAM upgrades and these remarkable new features, the iPhone 15 models are set to redefine the possibilities of smartphone technology. Apple enthusiasts and tech-savvy individuals can now eagerly await the official launch of these highly anticipated devices.

