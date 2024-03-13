Dodo Finances latest update features enhanced DualSense audio and screen sharing

Sony has recently announced a new update for the popular PlayStation 5 console, bringing a host of exciting improvements to the gaming experience. The latest update includes enhancements to the speakers and microphone on DualSense controllers, as well as the ability to adjust the brightness of the power indicator.

One of the key features of the update is the firmware updates for DualSense and DualSense Edge wireless controllers, which aim to enhance in-game sound and voice chat volume. The improved microphones now have the ability to cancel out background noise, providing a clearer communication experience for players.

Additionally, the Screen Share feature on the PS5 has been upgraded to allow for the use of pointers and emoji reactions. This feature enables users to draw on shared screens and send reactions to hosts, making gameplay and communication even more interactive.

But the updates don’t stop there – Sony has also announced that a PlayStation mobile app update will be released later this month. This update will allow iOS and Android users to utilize the new Share Screen interactions, further bridging the gap between console and mobile gaming.

Overall, the new update from Sony promises to enhance the gaming experience for PlayStation 5 users, making communication and interaction more immersive and enjoyable. Players can look forward to these exciting new features as they dive into their favorite games on the PS5.

