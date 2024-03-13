Dodo Finances Latest AI Agent Learned to Play Goat Simulator 3 – WIRED

In a groundbreaking development in the world of artificial intelligence, Google DeepMind has unveiled a new program called SIMA that has the ability to learn and complete tasks in various video games, including the popular Goat Simulator 3. This program is capable of adapting knowledge from playing one game to perform tasks in a new game for the first time.

Frederic Besse, a research engineer at Google DeepMind, has described SIMA as “greater than the sum of its parts” in terms of its learning and execution abilities. This breakthrough highlights the potential for AI systems to perform more complex commands beyond just chatting and generating images or videos.

Google DeepMind is heavily investing in advancing AI capabilities, particularly in the realm of video games and simulations. Linxi “Jim” Fan, a senior research scientist at Nvidia, has compared DeepMind’s work to previous efforts in training AI to play games and perform tasks in different simulations. This comparison hints at the potential for even further advancements in the field of AI.

With SIMA’s impressive capabilities, the future of artificial intelligence is looking brighter than ever. Stay tuned for more updates on Google DeepMind’s ground-breaking research in AI technology on our site ‘Dodo Finance.’

“Food expert. Unapologetic bacon maven. Beer enthusiast. Pop cultureaholic. General travel scholar. Total internet buff.”