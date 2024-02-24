Dodo Finance: Xiaomi 14 Ultra now available for global direct import with quad 50 MP cameras

Xiaomi’s New Flagship Phone Offers Limited Options for International Consumers

Xiaomi, known for its high-quality smartphones at affordable prices, has released its latest flagship device, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. However, for international consumers, there may be some limitations when it comes to memory configurations and color options.

Unlike the versions available in China, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra’s global release may offer scaled back choices, such as excluding the 1 TB storage option. This could make it challenging for consumers outside of Xiaomi’s home market to access certain SKUs of the device.

Websites like Trading Shenzhen have become popular options for those looking to obtain specific Xiaomi models not readily available in their region. For the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Trading Shenzhen is offering the device starting at €1,097 (£938.52/$1,181.43) with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, in black, white, and blue color options.

Consumers looking for more memory can opt for the higher-priced models with 16 GB of RAM and either 512 GB or 1 TB of storage. However, it is important to note that pre-orders from Trading Shenzhen are set to ship on February 27 with Chinese firmware, which may not fully support global 5G and LTE bands.

For those interested in learning more about the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and how it compares to Xiaomi’s other recent flagship, the Xiaomi 14 Pro, Trading Shenzhen has detailed hardware information available on their website.

Despite potential limitations, Xiaomi fans worldwide can still get their hands on the latest flagship device through alternative channels, ensuring they don’t miss out on the latest and greatest from the popular tech company.