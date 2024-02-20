Dodo Finance: Why prioritizing sleep quality is essential for overall health

Sleep plays a vital role in heart health, according to expert Dr. Shelby Harris. In a recent interview with Dodo Finance, Dr. Harris emphasized that the quality of sleep is just as important as the duration when it comes to maintaining a healthy heart.

Poor quality sleep can affect heart health by disrupting the hormones that regulate hunger, leading to increased consumption of unhealthy foods. Sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea and insomnia, are closely linked to heart health. However, Dr. Harris noted that women are evaluated less frequently for sleep apnea than men.

Dr. Harris shared various strategies for improving sleep quality, including limiting alcohol and caffeine intake, reducing screen time before bed, and managing liquid intake before going to sleep. She also highlighted the benefits of cognitive-behavioral therapy for insomnia as a better alternative to sleeping pills.

Dietary choices can also impact sleep quality, according to Dr. Harris. She recommended avoiding large or heavy meals before bedtime and opting for a light snack with protein and carbohydrates instead.

Dr. Harris advised focusing on improving sleep quality before attempting to increase sleep duration. Gradually adjusting bedtime can also lead to better results in terms of both sleep quality and heart health.

Overall, Dr. Harris stressed the importance of prioritizing sleep quality and implementing healthy habits to improve heart health. By following these strategies, individuals can take proactive steps towards better sleep and a healthier heart.

“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”