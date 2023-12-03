Justin Boone, a renowned expert in fantasy football, has once again exhibited his expertise by topping the charts in the prestigious FantasyPros’ Most Accurate Expert Competition. This remarkable feat marks Boone’s seventh consecutive year finishing among the top seven experts in the competition. His consistent performance has solidified his reputation as one of the most reliable sources for fantasy football advice.

As fantasy football enthusiasts anxiously await the final rankings for Week 13, scheduled to be released on Sunday morning, anticipation is building. Fans are eager to assess the rankings in order to make informed decisions for their fantasy lineups.

Among the most anticipated rankings are those for quarterbacks in Week 13. The current positional rankings are as follows:

1. Jalen Hurts (PHI) vs SF

2. Dak Prescott (DAL) vs SEA

3. Tua Tagovailoa (MIA) @ WAS

4. Patrick Mahomes II (KC) @ GB

5. C.J. Stroud (HOU) vs DEN

6. Brock Purdy (SF) @ PHI

7. Trevor Lawrence (JAX) vs CIN

8. Sam Howell (WAS) vs MIA

9. Russell Wilson (DEN) @ HOU

10. Jared Goff (DET) @ NO

11. Justin Herbert (LAC) @ NE

12. Kyler Murray (ARI) @ PIT

13. Jordan Love (GB) vs KC

14. Gardner Minshew II (IND) @ TEN

15. Kenny Pickett (PIT) vs ARI

16. Baker Mayfield (TB) vs CAR

17. Matthew Stafford (LAR) vs CLE

18. Derek Carr (NO) vs DET

19. Geno Smith (SEA) @ DAL

20. Jake Browning (CIN) @ JAX

21. Joe Flacco (CLE) @ LAR

22. Will Levis (TEN) vs IND

23. Bryce Young (CAR) @ TB

24. Bailey Zappe (NE) vs LAC

25. Desmond Ridder (ATL) @ NYJ

26. Tim Boyle (NYJ) vs ATL

These rankings, available in various scoring formats such as Half PPR, PPR, and Standard, encompass different positions, including QB, RB, WR, TE, DEF, K, and Flex. They provide fantasy football enthusiasts with valuable insights to make strategic decisions and maximize their chances of success in their leagues.

For those seeking the most accurate and up-to-date information, Justin Boone and his expertise are highly recommended. With his impressive track record and consistent performance, fantasy football enthusiasts can trust his rankings to guide them towards victory in Week 13 and beyond.

Stay tuned for the release of the final rankings on Sunday morning, and may the rankings lead you to glory in your fantasy football endeavors.