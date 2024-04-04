Dodo Finance Website: Caption of the opening moments of the Rangers-Devils game erupting into chaos

In a heated matchup between the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden, tensions boiled over as a line brawl erupted at the start of the game.

The brawl saw fists flying as players from both teams engaged in multiple fights on the ice. Rangers’ Matt Rempe and Devils’ Kurtis MacDermid found themselves at the center of the chaos, with other skirmishes breaking out between K’Andre Miller and John Marino, Jimmy Vesey and Curtis Lazar, Barclay Goodrow and Kevin Bahl, as well as Jacob Trouba and Chris Tierney.

The intensity of the brawl resulted in a whopping 132 minutes in penalties being handed out, with multiple players being ejected from the game as a result of the fights. Both teams were left shell-shocked by the brawl, with coaches Peter Laviolette for the Rangers and Travis Green for the Devils exchanging words after the chaotic scene unfolded.

Despite the mayhem, Rangers’ head coach Laviolette commended his players for their response to the situation, showing resilience in the face of adversity. Rempe, in particular, found himself at the center of attention after accumulating 47 penalty minutes, two fights, and three game misconducts in just over 5 minutes of ice time in three games against the Devils this season.

The intense line brawl served as a reminder of the passion and intensity that comes with professional hockey as the Rangers and Devils added another chapter to their fierce rivalry on the ice.