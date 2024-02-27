Dodo Finance Updates: Polk County Resident Contracts Measles

Measles case reported in Central Florida, highlighting vaccination concerns

Measles has made its way to Central Florida, with a Polk County resident between the ages of 20-24 testing positive for the disease. This marks the first adult in Florida to be infected with measles this year, with the exact source of the infection remaining unknown. The case was reported to the Florida Department of Health on Saturday.

The spread of measles has been particularly concerning in Broward County, where an outbreak at Manatee Bay Elementary School has been linked to multiple cases. While Florida has only seen two measles cases in 2022, Broward County alone has confirmed eight cases so far this year.

Although vaccination rates in Polk County are high, the state still falls short of the 95% vaccination goal recommended by health experts. Dr. Kenneth Alexander of Nemours Children’s Health stresses the importance of vaccinating children to prevent the spread of measles, as unvaccinated individuals have a 90% chance of becoming infected if exposed to the virus.

There is growing concern that unvaccinated children in schools with low immunization rates could lead to widespread outbreaks. Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo has allowed the decision of allowing unvaccinated children back to school up to parents, despite public health recommendations.

The rise in measles cases in Florida coincides with a national and global trend, largely attributed to misinformation about vaccines. Florida has been identified as a particularly vulnerable area for a measles outbreak due to factors such as religious vaccine exemptions and international travel.

As the number of measles cases continues to rise, health officials urge parents to ensure their children are up to date on their vaccinations to protect against this highly contagious disease.

