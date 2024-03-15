Dodo Finance Updates: Mark your calendars for Google I/O 2024 on May 14th

Google’s highly anticipated I/O developer conference is scheduled to kick off on May 14th, with the keynote address being broadcast in front of a limited live audience and also available virtually for viewers around the world. The focus of this year’s conference is expected to be on artificial intelligence, particularly with the recent release of Google’s new flagship AI model, Gemini, as well as its smaller version, Gemma.

However, controversy has already arisen surrounding Gemini’s image generator, with Google’s CEO calling it “completely unacceptable.” This criticism highlights the challenges that Google may face in the AI sector, as the company will have to address competition from other tech giants such as Microsoft, OpenAI, Anthropic, and others.

Despite the setbacks, Google is poised to showcase its latest advancements in AI technology at the conference, demonstrating its commitment to innovation and staying ahead in the rapidly evolving tech industry. With the unveiling of Gemini and Gemma, Google is aiming to solidify its position as a leader in AI research and development.

As the conference approaches, industry experts and tech enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating what Google has in store, hoping to gain insights into the future of AI technology. With fierce competition in the AI sector, Google’s I/O developer conference promises to be a platform for the company to demonstrate its capabilities and set the tone for the next chapter in artificial intelligence.

