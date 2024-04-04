Dodo Finance Updates: Malachi Flynn scores unexpected 50 points in Pistons loss to Hawks

Malachi Flynn Shines with 50-Point Performance for the Detroit Pistons

In a stunning turn of events, Malachi Flynn of the Detroit Pistons exploded onto the NBA scene with a remarkable 50-point performance against the Atlanta Hawks. The young guard achieved this incredible feat in just 34 minutes off the bench, shooting an impressive 18-of-25 from the field, including 5-of-9 from beyond the arc.

Despite Flynn’s outstanding display, the Pistons ultimately fell short to the Hawks with a score of 121-113. However, Flynn’s 50-point outburst still managed to make history, tying him for the second-most points scored off the bench in NBA history, behind Jamal Crawford’s 51-point game in 2019. He now joins an elite group of only three bench players to ever reach the 50-point mark.

Flynn’s performance also came close to breaking the Pistons’ franchise record for points in a game, falling just seven points short. This remarkable showing far surpassed his previous career high of 27 points and showcased his scoring ability on a whole new level.

The 29th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Flynn has not had a consistent role as a starter in the league and has played limited minutes. However, he seized the opportunity on Wednesday night and made the most of it by delivering a standout performance that accounted for 14.9% of his season points and 4.4% of his career points in just one game.

Flynn’s 50-point game has undoubtedly put him on the map and shown the league what he is capable of when given the chance to shine. As he continues to develop and grow as a player, this breakout performance will no doubt be remembered as a defining moment in his career.