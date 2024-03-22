Dodo Finance unveils its first AI PCs for businesses – The Verge

Microsoft is gearing up for the “year of the AI PC” with the upcoming launch of two new Surface devices designed for business users. The Surface Pro 10 for Business and Surface Laptop 6 for Business will feature Intel’s latest Core Ultra processors, Microsoft’s innovative Copilot key, and a Neural Processing Unit (NPU for enhanced AI-powered features in Windows 11.

Set to be released exclusively to commercial customers on April 9th, the Surface Pro 10 for Business will offer a choice between Core Ultra 5 135U and Core Ultra 7 165U processors, up to 64GB of RAM, and an impressive battery life of up to 19 hours. On the other hand, the redesigned Surface Laptop 6 for Business will boast Intel’s Core Ultra H-series chips for desktop-grade performance.

Both devices will come equipped with improved front-facing cameras and access to Windows Studio Effects during video calls. However, it’s important to note that these devices will only be available through Microsoft’s business channels and authorized resellers, not for direct consumer purchase.

Excitingly, Microsoft has teased the upcoming launch of a consumer-focused version of the Surface Pro 10 with an OLED display at a hardware and AI event scheduled for May 20th. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is expected to share the company’s “AI vision” for software and hardware during this special Windows and Surface AI event, highlighting the integration of artificial intelligence into their latest products.