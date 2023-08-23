Dodo Finance: Unveiling the Dismal State of Housing Market Affordability in 2022

Title: Rising Mortgage Rates Challenge Housing Affordability, Experts Predict Slow Fall in Market

Intro: The housing market continues to face challenges as the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate recently reached 7.48%, a level not seen since 2000. This has resulted in deteriorating housing affordability, surpassing levels observed during the housing bubble in 2006. Experts warn of a slow decline in the market due to these high mortgage rates and some regions have already experienced falling home prices. While similarities to the 2008 crash exist, such as housing affordability, distinct differences in current conditions provide hope for a potential turnaround.

According to recent data, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has surged to 7.48%, marking the highest level in more than two decades. This development has sparked concerns among industry experts and potential homebuyers alike, as housing affordability has worsened beyond the peak levels seen during the 2006 housing bubble.

The impact of rising mortgage rates has been compounded by the unprecedented Pandemic Housing Boom witnessed over the past year. As more individuals sought to purchase homes during the pandemic, driven by low interest rates, demand skyrocketed while housing inventory remained constrained.

Economist Lisa Sturtevant, who serves as the chief economist at Bright MLS, predicts a sluggish decline in the housing market amidst these high mortgage rates. Already, some housing markets, such as Austin and Boise, have experienced falling house prices as a result.

However, despite the similarities to the conditions leading up to the 2008 crash, experts note notable differences that provide a glimmer of hope. One significant difference is the current lower housing inventory levels, which means that the oversupply situation experienced during the 2008 crash is less likely to occur. Additionally, risky mortgage products that played a significant role in the previous crisis are not prevalent in today’s market.

To improve housing affordability, experts suggest three potential paths: rising incomes, declining home prices, or lower mortgage rates. Of these, mortgage rates hold the greatest potential for short-term impact on housing affordability. The Mortgage Bankers Association anticipates a decline in the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate; however, housing analyst Bill McBride expresses skepticism about this forecast.

With the recent surge in mortgage rates to their highest level in more than two decades, the housing market faces significant challenges in terms of affordability. The Pandemic Housing Boom, coupled with rising mortgage rates, has pushed housing affordability to levels surpassing those seen during the 2006 housing bubble. While some regions have already witnessed falling house prices, experts expect a slow decline in the overall market. However, differences in the current market, such as lower housing inventory levels and the absence of risky mortgage products, provide hope for a potential turnaround. The path to improving housing affordability largely depends on factors such as rising incomes, declining home prices, or lower mortgage rates. Monitoring updates in the housing market is crucial for potential buyers and industry observers alike. Follow @NewsLambert on Twitter for the latest news and analysis regarding the housing market.

