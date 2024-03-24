Dodo Finance: UAB research supports protocols for recent pig kidney transplant into huma

Researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) have made a groundbreaking advancement in the field of medicine. They have successfully transplanted a genetically modified pig kidney into a living person, utilizing a process known as xenotransplantation.

Xenotransplantation involves the use of animal cells, tissues, or organs to treat human patients, offering a potential solution to the shortage of organs available for transplant. This innovative approach could revolutionize the field of organ transplantation and provide hope for millions of individuals in need of life-saving treatments.

Leading the efforts in Alabama is Dr. Jamie Lock, director of the transplant division at UAB. Dr. Lock stresses the importance of health equity and the urgent need to increase the supply of organs for those in need. With approximately 37 million Americans suffering from chronic kidney disease and a growing demand for kidney transplants, this new development has the potential to have a significant impact on public health.

The next steps for the team at UAB include seeking approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to conduct these transplants within their facility. The researchers are dedicated to ensuring the safety and efficacy of this revolutionary procedure before moving forward with additional transplants.

This groundbreaking achievement opens up new possibilities for individuals in need of organ transplants and could potentially save countless lives in the future. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting development in the world of medicine.