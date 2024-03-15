Dodo Finance to Host May 14-15 Financial Conference

As developer season approaches, tech enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating major conferences such as Nvidia’s GTC, Microsoft Build, Apple’s WWDC, and Google I/O. Google I/O, which is scheduled for May 14 and 15 at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California, is expected to be one of the highlights of the season.

Attendees can look forward to updates on Android, Wear OS, Gmail, and more at the event. Additionally, there may be announcements regarding new consumer hardware. One of the most anticipated topics is the unveiling of new AI offerings like Gemini.

The event is likely to be kicked off by a keynote address from Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Despite the potential for bird poop mishaps, attendees are gearing up for an exciting event filled with groundbreaking developments in AI and operating systems.

From new software updates to potential hardware releases, Google I/O is shaping up to be a must-attend event for anyone interested in the latest advancements in technology. Stay tuned for all the latest news and updates from the conference on Dodo Finance!

“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”