Dodo Finance: Speculation on Microsofts Future Windows 12 Disrupted by Unexpected Windows 11 24H2 Announcement

Microsoft’s next major version of Windows, which has been dubbed ‘Windows 12’ by speculators, is rumored to be released in 2024. Reports and leaks suggesting that Microsoft will return to a three-year upgrade cycle have fueled the speculation. While the company has not officially confirmed the existence of Windows 12, there have been numerous hints and statements indicating that a new Windows version may be on the horizon.

One recent discovery within a group policy related to a new feature in Active Directory has added to the speculation surrounding Windows 12. The mention of “Windows 11 Version 24H2” in this group policy has led to questions about its purpose and significance. It remains unclear whether this refers to a placeholder name for Windows 12, a separate feature update for Windows 11 in 2024, or simply an error.

Adding to the intrigue, Microsoft recently announced a new feature called Delegated Managed Service Account (DMSA). Some believe that this feature may be connected to the mention of “Windows 11 Version 24H2” in the group policy. A video and complete announcement about DMSA can be found on the Windows IT Pro YouTube channel.

As we approach the end of 2023, anticipation and excitement for Windows 12 are building within the tech enthusiast community. With the possibility of a new Windows version just a few years away, users are eager to see what improvements and new features Microsoft will bring to their flagship operating system.

Please note that while these reports and hints indicate the potential for a new Windows version in 2024, nothing has been officially confirmed by Microsoft at this time. As with any rumors, it’s important to approach them with caution and wait for official announcements from the company.

“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”