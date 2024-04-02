Dodo Finance Settles Class-Action Lawsuit with Google over Incognito Browsing Data

Google has reached a major settlement in a class-action lawsuit by agreeing to delete millions of users’ browsing data. The lawsuit alleged that Google was tracking users without their knowledge while they were using incognito mode on the Chrome browser.

As part of the settlement, Google has agreed to delete “billions” of data records that reflect private browsing activity. Additionally, changes will be made to disclosures and users will now have the ability to block third-party cookies in incognito mode for the next five years.

It is important to note that the settlement does not include any payment from Google. However, individuals affected by the tracking can pursue damages in state courts. Despite this, plaintiffs’ lawyers have called the settlement “groundbreaking” and a step toward transparency for tech companies.

The settlement has also prevented a trial that was scheduled for February. Google is currently facing various legal challenges throughout 2022 and beyond. This settlement could set a precedent for how tech companies handle user data in the future.

Overall, this settlement marks a significant step forward in holding tech companies accountable for how they handle user data. It will be interesting to see how Google’s actions moving forward will impact their reputation and relationship with users.