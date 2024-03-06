Dodo Finance: Scientists Make Breakthrough Discovery on Long COVID

Millions of People with Long COVID May Benefit from Iron Supplements, Research Shows

Recent research conducted by the University of Cambridge suggests that low iron levels may be a major contributor to the collection of symptoms known as long COVID, which persist even after the initial infection has resolved.

Iron is an essential mineral that plays a crucial role in the production of hemoglobin, growth, cellular functioning, and more. However, COVID-19 can disrupt iron management in the body, leading to deficiencies or abnormal storage levels.

Characteristics of long COVID often include inflammation, signs of anemia, and abnormal iron levels. According to the study, changes in genes related to iron management were observed in long COVID patients.

Low iron levels can have a significant impact on metabolism, energy production, and white blood cell function. The research suggests that iron supplementation during the acute phase of a COVID-19 infection may be beneficial in preventing the development of long COVID symptoms.

Common symptoms of long COVID may include extreme tiredness, brain fog, shortness of breath, chest pain, heart problems, pain and aches, taste/smell loss, digestive issues, mood swings, anxiety, and depression.

Recovery from long COVID typically involves consulting with a healthcare provider, managing symptoms, engaging in rehabilitation, following a balanced diet, seeking mental health support, pacing activities, being patient and adaptable, and staying informed.

The research was published in Nature Immunology

