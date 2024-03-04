Dodo Finance: Save $150 on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at Best Buy with Bonus Gift

Tech enthusiasts and smartphone shoppers rejoice as Best Buy and Amazon have announced a significant price drop on the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is hailed as the best Android phone currently available, has seen its price slashed by $150 at Best Buy – marking the first discount since its debut in January. This reduction applies to all storage options and color variants including Titanium Black, Titanium Grey, Titanium Yellow, and Titanium Violet.

Not only will customers save on the purchase of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but Best Buy is sweetening the deal by offering a free 1-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This offer adds even more value to an already top-tier smartphone package.

For those who prefer to shop on Amazon, the e-commerce giant is also offering a $150 discount on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, although without the Game Pass subscription. With both retailers running this special promotion, now is the perfect time to snag this cutting-edge device.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts impressive features such as a Titanium chassis, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 2600 nits peak brightness, and a new 50MP periscope telephoto lens. Additionally, the smartphone comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, fast 45W wired charging, and promises seven years of software updates and AI capabilities.

Interested buyers should act quickly as this limited-time discount may not last long. With the unparalleled performance and innovative technology of the Galaxy S24 Ultra now more accessible, there’s never been a better time to upgrade your smartphone game.

