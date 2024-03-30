Dodo Finance: Sauce Gardner, Jermaine Johnson React to Jets Haason Reddick Trade

The New York Jets have made another big move this offseason, acquiring pass rusher Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a conditional 2026 third-round draft pick. The Jets, who have been active in reshaping their roster, are adding a two-time Pro Bowler who will turn 30 in September.

Reddick, originally the 13th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, has an impressive resume with stints at the Cardinals and Panthers before joining the Jets. He has accumulated 58 career sacks and has reached double figures in sacks for four consecutive seasons, including a career-high 16 in 2022. Reddick also forced a league-best five fumbles in 2022, showcasing his impact as a pass rusher.

The trade has already garnered support from Jets players Sauce Gardner and Jermaine Johnson, who took to social media to express their approval. Gardner praised Jets GM Joe Douglas for making the move to bring Reddick to New York. With the addition of Reddick, the Jets are looking to strengthen their defense and compete in the AFC East.

Jets fans are excited to see Reddick in action and are hopeful that he can help lead the team to success in the upcoming season. Stay tuned to Dodo Finance for more updates on the latest NFL trades and acquisitions.