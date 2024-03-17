Dodo Finance: Rumors of a New PlayStation 5 Pro Console for 2024 Holiday Season

A recent document leak has provided new details about the highly anticipated Sony PS5 Pro, set for release during the 2024 holiday season. While there is potential for delays, the leak has revealed exciting specs that have gamers buzzing with anticipation.

The leak includes information about improved FPS at 4K resolution, a new ‘performance mode’ for 8K, and accelerated ray tracing. Compared to the previous generation, the PS5 Pro is said to render 45% faster than the PS5, with an alleged GPU boasting 67 TFLOPs – a significant performance increase over its predecessor.

According to the leak, PS5 Pro devkits have been available to studios since September 2023, giving developers ample time to create new and innovative games for the console. This will be Sony’s first new gaming console since the release of the PS5 in 2020, during the height of the pandemic and chip shortage.

Gamers are hopeful for a smoother experience acquiring the PS5 Pro later this year, with many looking forward to the enhanced gameplay and graphics that the new console promises to deliver. Stay tuned to Dodo Finance for more updates on the upcoming Sony PS5 Pro as more information becomes available.

