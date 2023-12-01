Dodo Finance Review: Comparing Lenovo Legion Go and Steam Deck

Lenovo Legion Go Handheld Gaming Device Receives Mixed Reviews

In a recent review by CNET, the Lenovo Legion Go handheld gaming device was rated 6.5/10. The Legion Go is a Windows-based handheld gaming device that offers an impressive 8.8-inch display and detachable wireless controllers.

The device has several pros, including its large display, Windows operating system (OS) that allows access to multiple game stores, and controllers that resemble those of the popular Nintendo Switch. These features make it an enticing option for gamers on the go.

However, there are a few cons to consider. First and foremost, the game support on the device can be unpredictable. Some games run poorly or not at all, which can be incredibly frustrating. Additionally, the Windows OS on the Legion Go is described as messy and unoptimized for small-screened handheld gaming devices.

The Legion Go also has a few physical drawbacks. It features a loud cooling fan that can be distracting during gameplay. The battery life is mediocre, which means users may have to recharge frequently. Moreover, the Legion Go is heavier compared to its competitor, the Steam Deck.

The review touches on the rising popularity of handheld gaming and mentions the highly anticipated upgrade to the Nintendo Switch. The Steam Deck, another handheld PC gaming device, is lauded as an excellent option, while the Legion Go is criticized for its flaws and limitations.

Despite its drawbacks, the Legion Go does have some perks. Its large display provides an immersive gaming experience, and the controllers, which resemble those of the Nintendo Switch, offer familiarity and ease of use. Moreover, the device runs on Windows 11 and provides access to various game stores, although there are compatibility issues and performance problems to contend with.

It’s important to note that the Legion Go is described as a handheld Windows PC rather than a dedicated gaming system. The device boasts impressive specs, including 16GB of RAM, two USB 4.0 ports, a microSD card reader, and an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor.

The conclusion of the review recommends the Steam Deck as a better option for those in search of a PC game handheld device at the moment. While the Windows gaming handheld market is expected to grow in the coming years, improvements in software integration and game support are necessary.

Overall, the Lenovo Legion Go handheld gaming device offers some appealing features but falls short in several areas. It’s worth considering alternative options, such as the Steam Deck, for a more optimized and satisfying gaming experience on the go.

“Devoted bacon guru. Award-winning explorer. Internet junkie. Web lover.”