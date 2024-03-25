Dodo Finance reports Stellantis uses mandatory remote work day to cut 400 white-collar jobs: It was a mass firing of everybody that was on the call – Finance News

In a surprising turn of events, over 400 white-collar workers at Chrysler-parent Stellantis were blindsided with layoffs after being asked to work remotely for an important operational meeting. The workers, who were mainly in technology and engineering roles, were informed of the layoffs during the remote meeting.

Stellantis defended the layoffs as a move to improve efficiency and optimize cost structure in response to uncertainties in the auto industry. The company is currently shifting its focus towards electric vehicles and plans to invest over $50 billion to electrify its lineup.

The manner in which the layoffs were executed has sparked a debate on layoff etiquette. Some employees had anticipated the layoffs after receiving the notice to work remotely, while others described the news as a punch in the gut.

This approach to conducting layoffs is not unique to Stellantis, as other companies like Goldman Sachs and Twitter have faced similar criticisms for their handling of layoffs. The incident has raised questions about the responsibility of companies towards their employees during sensitive times like layoffs.

As Stellantis and other companies navigate through industry challenges and make strategic shifts towards new technologies like electric vehicles, the treatment of employees during layoffs will continue to be a topic of discussion in the corporate world. Stay tuned for more updates on this evolving story on Dodo Finance.